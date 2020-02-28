CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here are High School and College basketball scores from Thursday 2/27.
Class 2 District 3 Title Scores
(Girls)
Oran-61
St. Vincent-32
(Boys)
Oran-61
St. Vincent-48
Class 1 District 2
(Girls)
Delta-61
Scott Co. Central-47
Oak Ridge-82
Delta-88
SEMO Conference Tourney Championship
Notre Dame-47
Poplar Bluff-50
OVC Basketball
(Women)
EIU-56
SEMO-71
EKU-65
Murray State-66
SIUE-68
UT Martin-75
(Men)
EIU-70
SEMO-72
EKU-62
Murray State-74
