Basketball scores from Thursday 2/27

Heartland basketball scores from Thursday 2/27. (Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards | February 27, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 11:26 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here are High School and College basketball scores from Thursday 2/27.

Class 2 District 3 Title Scores

(Girls)

Oran-61

St. Vincent-32

(Boys)

Oran-61

St. Vincent-48

Class 1 District 2

(Girls)

Delta-61

Scott Co. Central-47

Oak Ridge-82

Delta-88

SEMO Conference Tourney Championship

Notre Dame-47

Poplar Bluff-50

OVC Basketball

(Women)

EIU-56

SEMO-71

EKU-65

Murray State-66

SIUE-68

UT Martin-75

(Men)

EIU-70

SEMO-72

EKU-62

Murray State-74

