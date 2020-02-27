Woman posing as Walmart employee wanted for theft

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Perryville, Missouri are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect portraying herself as a Walmart employee.
According to police, a woman entered the Perryville WalMart store, put on a Walmart vest she brought with her and convinced an electronic associate to unlock a cell phone case.
Once the cell phone case was opened, police said the suspect removed four phones, worth $2,996, and later walked to the outside Garden Center of the store.
At this section of the store, the suspect put the four cell phones and the Walmart vest into a store plastic bag.
Police said the woman then left the store with the Walmart bag without paying for the cell phones.
The theft happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.
It is believed the suspect has walked away with merchandise in other cases.
A Walmart Asset Prevention Specialist told Perryville Police that the same woman has ‘completed this con’ at several Walmart stores in our area.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Perryville Police Cpl. Dustin Miller at 573-547-4546.
