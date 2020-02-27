What you need to know Feb. 27

(KFVS) - Good morning today it Thursday, Feb. 27.
It is a chilly Thursday morning with temps in the 20s.
Lisa Michaels says luckily we’re seeing lots of sun during the first half of today with clouds increasing during this afternoon into the evening. High temps will max out in the 40s.
Tonight, as clouds increase, light flurries/drizzle may fall but this shouldn’t cause any impact by Friday morning.
Friday will be partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
Temps will warm into the 40s and things look to stay dry through the weekend.
All eyes are on what looks to be an active first half of next week: breezy winds, heavy rain, and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday
- An initiative aims to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the United States by 90 percent by 2030.
- West Kentucky Community and Technical College was recently picked to participate in a national food insecurity study.
- Bollinger County Commissioners announced the closing of two roads in the area.
- Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) will host a Veterans Memorial Benefit on April 3, 2020 in St. Louis.
An off-duty Florida deputy shot a man multiple times after he allegedly used an axe to break down her back door.
A 10-year-old boy in Texas is recovering after deputies say he was shot in the stomach by his babysitter.
