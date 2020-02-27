Tenn. high school joins support efforts after 3 boaters go missing

The three persons were reported missing after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Jasmine Adams | February 27, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:04 AM

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two teens and one adult have been missing since a weekend fishing tournament in Hardin County, Tennessee.

Efforts to find the two 15-year-old boys and 43-year-old Kenneth Driver have transitioned from a search to a recovery operation, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials.

---For Immediate Release: TWRA TRANSITIONED TO SEARCH AND RECOVERY OPERATION FOR THREE BOATERS MISSING NEAR PICKWICK...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Agency officials said the three boaters were reported missing after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County Club Bass Tournament.

Obion County High School staff and students have come together for a prayer vigil to show their support for the families involved.

As many of you know, we are experiencing a difficult situation. There will be a prayer vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in our...

Posted by Obion County Central High School on Monday, February 24, 2020

School officials said so many people reached out to help that now they are accepting donations through a bank in the area.

The donations to “Friends of Fisherman” are accepted through First Citizens Bank in Union City, Tenn.

So many have reached out wanting to help. We appreciate you! We can guarantee that these funds will be used to help the efforts wherever needed. Please feel free to share this post.

Posted by Obion County Central High School on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

They can also be sent through mail and Venmo.

