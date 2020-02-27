Tenn. high school joins support efforts after 3 boaters go missing

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two teens and one adult have been missing since a weekend fishing tournament in Hardin County, Tennessee.
Efforts to find the two 15-year-old boys and 43-year-old Kenneth Driver have transitioned from a search to a recovery operation, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials.
Agency officials said the three boaters were reported missing after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County Club Bass Tournament.
Obion County High School staff and students have come together for a prayer vigil to show their support for the families involved.
School officials said so many people reached out to help that now they are accepting donations through a bank in the area.
The donations to “Friends of Fisherman” are accepted through First Citizens Bank in Union City, Tenn.
They can also be sent through mail and Venmo.
