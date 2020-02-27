St. Louis sports legends, MNVM to honor fallen heroes at The Sheldon

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) will host a Veterans Memorial Benefit on April 3, 2020 in St. Louis at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, located at 3648 Washington Blvd.
This event will provide an opportunity for veterans and their supporters to enjoy musical entertainment, hear professional athletes, and pay a tribute to America’s fallen veterans.
There will be a pre-show meet-and-greet with the athletes in the upstairs ballroom beginning at 6 p.m.
The event features special performers and guest appearances from several St. Louis sports legends, including:
- Pro Football Hall of Famers Jackie Smith and Dan Dierdorf
- College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Roland
- Former St. Louis Cardinals football coach Jim Hanifan
- Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Al Hrabosky
- Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bobby Plager.
The even will be hosted by panel moderator Martin Kilcoyne.
“Our panel of St Louis athletes will be kicking around St. Louis sport stories as you get a little insight into each sport and athlete,” said Smith, who often serves as a spokesman for MNVM. “Each are special friends of mine and I am certain you will enjoy their take on their sport, their time spent in it and the appreciation they all have for the St. Louis fans and community.”
The musical entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the downstairs concert hall.
Performers include Route 66 Jazz Orchestra with director Bob Boedges, and musical guests Vince Martin, Charles Glenn and Kim Massie
“It should be a fun evening with some familiar tunes performed by some of St. Louis’ finest musical talent, each of them specially selected to make this evening’s entertainment unique,” Smith said. “You will be pleasantly surprised if you have not heard them. The Route 66 Orchestra is about as much fun as you can have listening to music.”
MNVM founders, Jim and Charlene Eddleman, will also attend the event.
General admission tickets are $40. Preferred seating tickets, which includes the pre-show events and benefit performance, will be $75.
A cash bar will also be available.
To purchase tickets, visit www.veteranbenefit.org
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.