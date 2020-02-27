The Southern Seven health department reaches out about the Census

ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department is making an effort to make sure everyone’s counted in the census, but they want everyone to help spread the word.
They held a luncheon at Shawnee Community College. The Illinois Public Health Association Census Program Director, Lynden Schuyler said the purpose is to reach those hard to count populations.
Schuyler said over eleven thousand people weren't counted in the southern seven counties.
She sad, "I'm hoping people will learn how important it is to work together because we're asking organizations, and heath departments, and city and county governments to all come together with one united voice to let them know how important the census is to every single person in Illinois."
The 2020 census is coming up on April first and Schuyler hopes everyone participates .
