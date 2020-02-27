A slight chance of showers tonight and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying lots of sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures. Clouds will begin to increase once again later this evening as a weak system moves our way. A few scattered showers will be possible late tonight. Wet snow may mix in at times, but no accumulation is expected. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s far north to middle 30s far south.