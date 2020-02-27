A slight chance of showers tonight and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying lots of sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures. Clouds will begin to increase once again later this evening as a weak system moves our way. A few scattered showers will be possible late tonight. Wet snow may mix in at times, but no accumulation is expected. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s far north to middle 30s far south.
Friday will be partly cloudy and cool. We will watch another disturbance move our way during the afternoon. This will likely produce a few isolated showers. Highs will reach the upper 40s in most locations with lower 50s possible south.
We are still expecting a nice warm up over the weekend. Highs will be well into the 50s on Saturday with 60s likely on Sunday. Enjoy this weekend because rain and thunderstorms return to the area next week.
