Multistate E. Coli outbreak linked to sprouts at Jimmy John’s

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A multistate outbreak of Escherichia coli O103 (E. coli) has been linked to sprouts served at Jimmy John’s restaurants in an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
According to the CDC, 14 cases in five states have been reported. Illnesses started from January 06, 2020 to February 11, 2020.
In Illinois, six cases matching the outbreak strain have been reported in Adams, Champaign, and Jackson counties.
IDPH is still working with local and federal officials to find where the sprouts were distributed.
People in other locations across the state potentially could have been exposed.
Symptoms of illness caused by E. coli vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.
Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).
HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. This condition can lead to serious kidney damage and death.
Most people start feeling sick 3-4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. The illnesses can start anywhere from 1-10 days after consumption.
