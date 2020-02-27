Man sentenced for breaking into SIU student’s bedroom

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for burglary and for violating a conditional discharge in another case on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Dewayne M. Perrian, 28, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for 10 years on one felony count of residential burglary and re-sentenced six years for charges in the prior case.
Perrian entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 25.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office, Perrian broke into a home on S. Ash St. in Carbondale on Dec. 6, 2018.
The victim, a 22-year-old SIU student, told police she woke-up and found a man in her bedroom taking items from her dresser.
She got out of bed and confronted the suspect, later identified as Perrian.
Perrian took off from the home and the victim chased after him.
Carbondale Police officers found video surveillance of Perrian approaching the residence and then being chased by the victim.
At the time of the burglary, prosecutors said Perrian was serving a sentence of conditional discharge for criminal trespass to a residence and resisting a peace officer.
The conditional discharge from the earlier case was revoked and Perrian was re-sentenced
