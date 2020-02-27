Local health officials say coronavirus prevention is top priority

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Center for Disease Control said it’s not “if,” but “when” the coronavirus will spread throughout the U.S. So what should you know before it happens?
Officials from Southern Seven Health Department said prevention is the number on priority.
“It’s that typical hygiene that we have all learned in high school,” said Jennifer Shackles, Communicable Disease Program Manager.
Shackles is talking about how to prevent the coronavirus.
“Covering your mouth whenever you cough and sneeze, cough a sneeze in a tissue and throw it away. Making sure to wash your hands using hand sanitizer and also wiping off any hard surfaces with things like disinfectant,” she said.
Shackles said the symptoms are identical to the flu.
“Having a high fever, having a cough and having shortness of breath,” Shackels said, look at the positives. “We do not have any confirmed deaths in the United States. We have had two in the state of Illinois, but thankfully the have been able to recover and they are home now.”
At Wednesday’s press conference with President Donald Trump, Alex Azar, the Secretary of Health and Human Services said the immediate risk to the U.S. is low, but that might not always be the case.
“The degree of risk has the potential to change quickly and we can expect to see more cases in the United States,” said Azar.
