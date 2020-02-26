Light snow showers ending, sunshine expected tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Scattered light snow showers are moving out of the area and drier colder air is moving in. Temperatures this evening will fall to near freezing by midnight with lows by morning in the middle 20s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer than we have seen the past couple of days. Highs will reach the middle 40s north to near 50 southwest. Clouds will begin to increase late tomorrow ahead of our next system. As this system moves through Thursday night into Friday morning there could be a few scattered light rain or snow showers. No travel problems are anticipated at this time.
