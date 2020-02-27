Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FBI INVOLVED SHOOTING
FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says an agent shot someone at a central Kansas City apartment building. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon but few details were released. Daniel Netemeyer, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI in Kansas City, confirmed the shooting involved an agent. He would not comment on the condition of the person who was shot, or the circumstances leading to the shooting. He says the shooting will be investigated through FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. Kansas City police were on the scene at the Alcazar apartment building to help with the investigation.
BC-MO-SLICK ROADS-FATAL CRASH
Woman dies in traffic crash on icy roads in Missouri
ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman died after losing control of her car on an icy bridge. The patrol says 35-year-old Chantel Winfield was killed early Wednesday on the Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport. The patrol says Winfield's car slid off an ice-covered area of the road, hit a concrete barrier and then returned to the road. Winfield tried to get out of her car while it was still in motion but it was hit by a tractor-trailer. She was ejected when the car went off the road and hit another barrier. Her body was found below the bridge. The crash closed westbound Interstate 70 for several hours.
GENDER IDENTITY-MISSOURI SCHOOLS
Gender identity bill faces criticism at Missouri Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker has proposed a bill that would let Missouri parents remove their kids from classes and school events that touch on sexual orientation and gender identity. Rep. Chuck Basye's bill drew some parents to the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest the measure. Basye says he proposed the bill after hearing concerns about posters that were given out by the gay/straight alliance at a Columbia middle school. Under the bill, parents could request that their kids not be exposed to any type of materials related to sexual orientation or gender identity. Parents who oppose the measure say students should be learning more, not less, about tolerance at school.
LAWSUIT LIMITS
Missouri Senate backs new limits on punitive damages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Senate has advanced a bill tightening rules for punitive damages in liability lawsuits. The vote Wednesday came after Republicans agreed to set aside a separate bill opposed by Democrats that dealt with lawsuits over asbestos-related illnesses. Democrats had staged an overnight filibuster against the asbestos lawsuit bill. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said the punitive damages bill is a top priority for Republicans. It would allow juries to award punitive damages only when plaintiffs prove by clear and convincing evidence that defendants “intentionally harmed” someone without just cause or acted with “deliberate and flagrant disregard for the safety of others.”
VOTER ID-MISSOURI
Missouri House advances new voter photo ID bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are trying to resurrect a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court. Judges in January permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 voter identification law that required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular ballot. Republicans in response are trying to pass a new voter ID bill that doesn't include the aspect of the 2016 law that the court found objectionable. The state House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot.
GIRLFRIEND KILLED-PLEA
Springfield man pleads guilty in girlfriend's shooting death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Chase Collins was in the second day of his trial for second-degree murder Wednesday when he accepted a plea deal to involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the January 2019 death of 20-year-old Cheyenne Dancause. The Springfield News-Leader reports Dancause told authorities he accidentally shot Dancause during an argument that turned physical at the couple's home. Two infants were in the bedroom where she was shot but were not injured.
CHARCOAL COMPANY-OSHA CITATION
OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of nearly $340,000 against Royal Oak Enterprises for violations at plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri. OSHA cited 19 serious violations at a Royal Oak plant in Branson and 10 at the Summersville plant. The violations include electrical and forklift hazards and exposing employees to silica dust. The company did not immediately return calls seeking comment. It has 15 days to comply or contest the allegations.
COMMUNITY CENTER SHOOTING
Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing a co-worker at a crowded suburban St. Louis community center before a police officer rushed inside and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. The suspect, 30-year-old Michael J. Honkomp, was seriously wounded. Maryland Heights police Chief Bill Carson said Tuesday that the gunman was upset about being sent home when he opened fire Monday night. The building's acting supervisor, 45-year-old Maria Lucas, was killed. Frantic patrons ran and huddled for cover. Some hid in closets while clutching weights to toss at the gunman. Carson praised the young officer who ran inside and shot the gunman, saying he may have prevented a much larger tragedy.