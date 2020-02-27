Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Kentucky Senate advances proposal to limit pardon powers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governors could not issue last-minute pardons before leaving office, under a proposal that's advancing in the state Senate. The proposed constitutional change is a response to a flurry of controversial pardons by the previous governor, Republican Matt Bevin. The measure cleared the Senate on Wednesday. It now goes to the House. It would amend the state’s Constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration. If the measure clears the legislature, it would go on this year's ballot for voters to decide.
VAPING TAX
Tax on vaping products passes Kentucky House
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has voted to create a tax on vaping products and increase taxes on snuff and chewing tobacco. The measure passed 75-17 Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate. News outlets report the bill is estimated to raise $50 million of new revenue over the next two fiscal years. It aims to reduce vaping and smokeless tobacco use in a state with one of the nation's highest cancer rates. The bill would add vaping products to the list of smokable tobacco products such as cigars that are subject to a wholesale tax, with that rate increasing under the measure.
MISSING WOMAN-CHARGES
Police: Body found at storage unit is missing Kentucky woman
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are confirming that a body found at a storage facility is that of a missing woman whose ex-boyfriend was charged with her murder. An autopsy at the Frankfort Medical Examiners office Wednesday confirmed that the body found a storage unit was 32-year-old Sheena Baxter. A cause of death wasn't immediately released. A Scott County grand jury indicted Baxter's ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Joseph Hicks on robbery and murder charges in her death Tuesday. Hicks was already in jail after being arrested last week on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence. His arraignment is set for March 2.
US ATTORNEY-WORKING GROUP
US Attorney in Ky. to serve on law enforcement working group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Louisville has been selected to join a working group that is part of a presidential commission on law enforcement. U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman's jurisdiction is the western half of Kentucky. With the appointment, he will serve on the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice Law Enforcement Recruitment and Training Working Group. Coleman says the working group will explore “critically important challenges of recruitment, retention, and training” of law enforcement.
BOURBON CONFERENCE
Beam Institute to hold first bourbon conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits will hold its first bourbon industry conference this week at the University of Kentucky. A statement from the school says the Beam Institute collaborated with the Kentucky Distillers Association to plan Thursday's event around key industry issues. The conference will include presentations and discussions on topics such as grains, fermentation, warehousing, and logistics. A panel comprised of representatives from UK, Beam Suntory, and master distillers from multiple distilleries will answer questions about the future of the industry and the Beam Institute. Farmers, distillers and tourism officials are invited to attend.
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Republicans, Democrats split 2 special House elections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican has won the Kentucky House seat long held by Democrat Rocky Adkins. In a second special election Tuesday, the Democratic candidate was victorious. The elections fill vacancies created when Gov. Andy Beshear hired two Democratic lawmakers to join his administration. In the 99th District, Republican Richard White defeated Democrat William Redwine. The district includes Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. Adkins gave up the seat to become Beshear's senior adviser. In the 67th District, Democrat Rachel Roberts defeated Republican Mary Jo Wedding. The district includes part of Campbell County. The seat had been held by veteran Democratic Rep. Dennis Keene,