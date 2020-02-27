Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governors could not issue last-minute pardons before leaving office, under a proposal that's advancing in the state Senate. The proposed constitutional change is a response to a flurry of controversial pardons by the previous governor, Republican Matt Bevin. The measure cleared the Senate on Wednesday. It now goes to the House. It would amend the state’s Constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration. If the measure clears the legislature, it would go on this year's ballot for voters to decide.