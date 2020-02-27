HHS Awards $1,532,149 to Missouri for HIV treatment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), was awarded $1,532,149 to expand access to HIV care, treatment, medication, and prevention services in Missouri.
The awards are from the Administration’s Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE) initiative.
This initiative aims to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the United States by 90 percent by 2030.
“HRSA is a leader in working to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S.,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “These investments will support partnerships between organizations that are on the front lines of preventing and reducing HIV transmission, as well as improving the overall health outcomes for people with HIV.”
The funds will be used to identify at-risk individuals in Missouri and engage in prevention services, test for HIV, and prescribe medication.
“Today’s awards bolster HRSA programs that play a critical role in communities hardest hit by the HIV epidemic to ensure people have access to the services they need,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “More than half a million people with diagnosed HIV in the U.S. receive services through HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program each year, and HRSA-funded health centers are a key point of entry for people at risk for or undiagnosed with HIV, providing over two million HIV tests to patients annually.”
HRSA awarded $532,149 to two health centers in Missouri.
This program is first-of-its-kind, and emphasizes outreach, HIV testing, partnerships, and linking individuals who test positive for HIV to treatment.
