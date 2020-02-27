Gov. Pritzker to make stop in Carbondale to discuss DCFS training center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Carbondale on Thursday morning, Feb. 27.
During his visit, Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss building a third Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) simulation training center in southern Illinois.
The discussion will take place at Southern Illinois University at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Heartland News will have a crew at the meeting and share updates as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.