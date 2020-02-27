First Alert Thursday Outlook

Sunshine made a welcome return this morning….and the trend for the next few days will be for generally drier and milder conditions…with a little fine print. In the short term, a couple of weak upper level systems will be dropping through from NW to SE over the next couple of days, bringing periods of clouds and even some isolated rain or snow showers. One such system will move through overnight tonight with an isolated rain or snow shower. Another slightly stronger system will move through on Friday with a better chance of afternoon rain showers. Precip amounts should be light and scattered and no major impacts are forecast. Over the weekend southwest flow develops and we’ll start to warm up more significantly, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and above 60 by Sunday.