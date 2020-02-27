First Alert: Chilly morning with plenty of sunshine

(KFVS) - It is a chilly Thursday morning with temps in the 20s.
Lisa Michaels says luckily we’re seeing lots of sun during the first half of today with clouds increasing during this afternoon into the evening. High temps will max out in the 40s.
Tonight, as clouds increase, light flurries/drizzle may fall but this shouldn’t cause any impact by Friday morning.
Friday will be partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
Temps will warm into the 40s and things look to stay dry through the weekend.
All eyes are on what looks to be an active first half of next week: breezy winds, heavy rain, and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.