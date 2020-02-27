Chilly Outside this Morning-Wear Layers!

A chilly Thursday morning with temps in the 20s. Luckily seeing lots of sun during the first half of today with clouds increasing during this afternoon into the evening. High temps will max out in the mid 40s.
Tonight, as clouds increase, light flurries/drizzle may fall but this shouldn’t cause any impact by Friday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon. Warming into the 40s and staying dry through the weekend. All eyes in what looks to be an active first half of next week: breezy winds, heavy rain, and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.
-Lisa
