Chests of Drawers sold online, at Home Depot recalled for entrapment hazards

(KFVS) - Two separate companies are recalling chests of drawers due to entrapment hazards.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalls include Safavieh, Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests and Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest.
The 3-drawer chests were sold online on Wayfair, Overstock and Gilt websites as well as other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019 for between $240 and $360.
The chests are described as light gray drawers and light gray linen finish (Model Number CHS6410B), champagne drawers and mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403A), and steel teal drawers with mirror finish (Model Number CHS6403C). Each chest is about 32 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 29 inches tall.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using any recalled chests that are not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot acess.
The company, Safavieh, will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to for a full refund.
The recall of Home Decorators 4-drawer chests comes from Home Depot.
The chest is unstable and poses serious tipping and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children if not anchored to the wall.
Commission officials said the chest does not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).
The recall involves the model # HDC - 1402. It is made from wood with a distressed finished. They were sold between May 2015 and December 2019.
The chest is around 44 inches tall and weighs about 96 pounds.
A white label on the back of each chest lists the manufacturer “Country Art & Craft LLP” and date of production in black text.
The chest was sold at Home Depot from May 2015 to December 2019 for about $900.
Consumers are asked to stop using the chest unless it is properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area not accessible to children. Contact Home Depot for a full refund with free chest pick-up.
