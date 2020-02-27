$250,000 cash bond set for Senath man arrested in sex case

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A Dunklin County, Missouri man faces at least eight charges after police say he sexually groomed a child, according to Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes.
Cesar Pedroza, 27, Senath, was arrested Feb. 21 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory rape-2nd degree, one count of statutory sodomy-2nd degree, two counts of child molestation-4th degree, possession of child pornography-1st offense and furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor-misdemeanor.
Karnes said Pedroza’s arrest came after authorities served a search warrant for his house and a phone in connection with the case.
According to Missouri state court records, a $250,000 cash only bond was set for Pedroza, who will appear in court March 10 in Kennett.
