Bollinger Co., Mo. officials announces road closures

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bollinger county commissioners announced the closing of two roads in the area.
The Crooked Creek Bridge on County Rd 804 in Glen Allen, Mo. is closed with flood waters pouring over the bridge, and county road 616 in Zelma is closed with road erosion.
Although the city has taken notice of those road dangers, some local residents still feel more could be done.
“I think Bollinger county is taking great steps to close the roads that are already dangerous, but they need to fix the roads that are getting to be dangerous,”said Brendan Cato a Bollinger Co., resident.
He believes that the city isn’t moving to repair roads properly or expeditiously.
“They are filling gravel in the ditches and it’s flooding with water and causing washboards and it can be harmful to vehicles and it can harm the residents,” said Cato.
We reached out to several Bollinger County officials to discuss street conditions and road repairs, but did not get a response.
