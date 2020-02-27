Baptist Health Paducah to host 4th Lymphedema Awareness Event

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Rehabilitation Paducah is organizing the hospital’s fourth Lymph-edema Awareness Event, to celebrate World Lymph-edema Day.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, March 6, in the Larry Barton Atrium at Baptist Health Paducah.
They have a new tool to help screen for lymph-edema.
It’s a device called ImpediMed’s SOZO.
It is an FDA-cleared digital health platform that provides a painless, non-invasive, reliable approach for the detection of lymph-edema, a chronic disease that results in a buildup of lymph fluid or swelling that occurs when the lymphatic system is either faulty or damaged.
The most common cause of lymph-edema is cancer treatments that remove or damage lymph nodes or vessels.
Surgery, chemotherapy, obesity and radiation are all risk factors.
Early treatment, before permanent swelling is present, is very important.
Baptist Health Rehabilitation’s certified lymph-edema therapists Holly Rodgers, Angie Lamb and Kathy Rorer see patients suffering from or at risk of developing lymph-edema every day.
The event will feature local vendors with information on garments, treatment options and a free lymph-edema assessment on the new SOZO device.
“Knowing they could develop swelling allows us to be proactive in our monitoring and treatment approaches,” Rodgers said. “With the use of the SOZO, we can perform this non-invasive, painless test at regular intervals of their recovery and be able to detect sub-clinical changes that can’t be seen or measured with a measuring tape.”
Studies have shown that treatment at this early stage, considered Stage 1, can reverse these changes.
“Stage 2 is irreversible,” Lamb said. “To not even be told this is a possibility, they can feel blindsided. Therapy can make a big difference – the earlier, the better.”
