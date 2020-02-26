Wanted suspect found with stolen vehicle, arrested after pursuit

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Feb. 25 around 7:15 a.m., a Zeigler, Illinois police officer noticed a suspicious person.
The person was leaving a vehicle at the 200-block of S Pine St.
Officers said the vehicle was stolen and the physical description of the suspect attached to the vehicle matched the suspicious person the officer saw.
The person was also wanted in a neighboring county for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Police said a brief foot pursuit of the suspect spanned from Pine to Vaux Streets.
There was also a barricade situation before the suspect was taken into custody.
In addition to the warrant, police cited him for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing or resisting a Peace Officer. He was transported to the Franklin County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.