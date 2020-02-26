Southeast Missouri State University’s Public Relations Program earns recertification

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Public Relations Program has earned recertification by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).
The Certification in Education for Public Relations (CEPR) is administered by PRSA and follows a self-study and four-day review by a two-person site visit team last fall.
In Jan. the program was recommended for recertification and unanimously approved by the PRSA Board of Directors.
The recertification will be presented at a ceremony in October at the PRSA International Conference in Nashville, Tenn.
“Recertification is validation of the outstanding work of Southeast’s public relations program in preparing students for careers in industry and other settings. We are very proud of what this program continues to accomplish,” said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media
The recertification announced is for six years.
“For decades, the public relations program at Southeast has been a leader in its field, and this recent accolade is evidence that it remains so. Congratulations to the faculty for providing such an exemplary program,” said Dr. Pam Parry, professor and chair of the Department of Mass Media.
Southeast’s public relations program is housed in the Holland College of Arts and Media in the Department of Mass Media. The degree offered is a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication-Public Relations..
CEPR is dedicated to the continual improvement of public relations education to better prepare the next generation of practicing professionals.
