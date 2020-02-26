Southeast Missouri Food Bank receives $50,000 grant from Tyson Foods

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has announced that it has received a $50,000 grant from Tyson Foods to fund Mobile Food Pantries in Stoddard, Scott and Dunklin Counties.
The food bank plans to use the grant to provide 24 mobile food pantries in these counties from June 2020 through May 2021.
“We are grateful to Tyson Foods for this funding,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank. “One in six families in Southeast Missouri struggles to put healthy food on the table. Tyson’s grant will have a significant impact on hungry families in these counties.”
The investment from Tyson Foods will help provide extra protein and fresh produce at each distribution. Part of the protein will consist of Tyson chicken.
“Two of the top items the people we serve request are protein and fresh produce,” Keys said. “Tyson is instrumental for fulfilling this request.”
“We’re proud to support the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and its efforts to fight hunger insecurity,” said Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods. “We have a history of investing in the food bank’s mobile pantries and know that it takes creative solutions to reach our most vulnerable neighbors in need and make nutrition food and produce as accessible as possible.”
Details for all mobile food distributions can be found on the food bank’s website at //semofoodbank.org/programs/mobile-food-pantry or on the SEMO Food Bank Facebook page.
