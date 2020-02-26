CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Alumna Kaci Heins Named 2020 Winner of Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award.
Heins will receive the award March 30 at the Space Foundation Teacher Liaison Professional Development Workshop at the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs, Co.
“I am honored and excited to be receiving the Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award, the education experiences that Southeast provided for me through my academic career truly laid a foundation of excellence,” Heins said.
She was selected for the award for her work as the director of Space Center University at Space Center Houston, Tx., where she develops innovative mission-based content and is responsible for immersive education programs such as Space Center University, Stars & STEM, and other programs and special events. She has been integral in the development of authentic learning experiences for the next generation of explorers. She also has established an internship program for Space Center Houston’s education department.
She is a 2004 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education with an emphasis in science and is a 2007 graduate with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education with an emphasis in technology.
A Harrisburg, Illinois, native, Heins received a full scholarship to run cross country and track at Southeast. In 2015, she was presented with Southeast’s Young Alumni Merit Award.
