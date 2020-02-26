SIU’s Women’s History Month honors women’s suffrage

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale commemorates Women’s History Month 2020 in March with events recognizing the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
The celebration, called “Valiant Women of the Vote: Celebrating 100 years of Women’s Right to Vote,” will feature guest speakers, workshops, inspirational performances, a leadership retreat and other special events.
The celebration starts March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium.
Carmen Suarez, an assistant professor of practice in educational administration and higher education focusing on diversity and inclusion, is the special guest speaker.
Other events during this celebration include:
- An interactive presentation, “How to Succeed in Graduate School: The Role of Conferences in Building a Diverse Network” will focus on the importance of networking and conferences to understanding your chosen career and being successful.
- “I AM/ YO SOY: Womxn of the World Performance Celebration,” set for 6:30 p.m. on March 24. Hosted by Erikah Lewis, a local WDBX 91.1 FM radio celebrity.
- “Redefining Success: Annual Women’s Leadership Retreat.” This March 20-21 event at Touch of Nature Environmental Center connects women for a weekend of leadership enrichment, personal development and interactive discussions. The $15 registration fee covers activities, meals, overnight lodging and transportation from the Student Center (if needed). Register online by March 13.
- “Rhetoric and Reality: A Century of Votes for Women.” The 7 p.m. March 23 Morton-Kenney Public Affairs Lecture by Christina Wolbrecht in Guyon Auditorium will explore the story of women and voting. Wolbrecht is director of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy and teaches political science at the University of Notre Dame. She will discuss popular misunderstandings about women’s voting records.
- Women’s Luncheon: Visionary Women (Dreams, Goals and Destiny) – noon, March 31 in the Student Center’s Old Main Room. RSVP to vtaylor@siu.edu by March 16.
- The College Panhellenic Association’s Circle of Sisterhood Week, Monday through Friday, March 2-6.
- The Celebrate Women: Honoring Inclusive Excellence event on March 18 with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza as keynote speaker.
- Professional Women’s Networking Event on March 19 in Becker Pavilion.
- A lecture by former Illinois U.S. Senator Carol Mosely Braun at 6 p.m., March 25, in the Student Center Auditorium.
- Performances of “The Muses are Calling,” March 26-28, in the Kleinau Theatre.
All events are open to the public. All activities are free with the exception of the Celebrate Women event, women’s retreat and the theater performance and the women’s retreat.
Find the complete schedule of events and additional information about Women’s History Month 2020 on the Student Multicultural Resource Center website.
Contact Samantha Patterson, SMRC graduate assistant, at 618/453-3740 or by email at wrc@siu.edu with questions.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.