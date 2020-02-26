Senator ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Cairo River Port project gains momentum

Senator ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Cairo River Port project gains momentum
River by the flood gate at the levee wall in Cairo, Ill.
By Jasmine Adams | February 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:23 AM

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - After Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s second budget address on Wednesday, Feb. 19, State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is cautiously optimistic that the Cairo River Port Terminal project is gaining momentum.

The budget includes funding for the Alexander-Cairo Port District.

Senate Bill 3923, was filed on Feb. 21. Fowler said it includes $40 million for the Alexander-Cairo Port District for the planning, design and construction of a new river port.

The port terminal is located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers

Sen. Fowler said the construction will have a direct impact on employment figures, creating hundreds of jobs and boosting the Southern Illinois economy.

Several multi-billion dollar companies have expressed interest in the project, according to Fowler.

Those companies are waiting for an announcement that the terminal is moving forward, with the long-term expectations that the port will attract businesses and become a major transportation hub in the Midwest.

Sen. Fowler also said this is just a starting point and could be subject to change in the coming months as budget negotiations move forward.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.