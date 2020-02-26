Senator ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Cairo River Port project gains momentum

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - After Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s second budget address on Wednesday, Feb. 19, State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is cautiously optimistic that the Cairo River Port Terminal project is gaining momentum.
The budget includes funding for the Alexander-Cairo Port District.
Senate Bill 3923, was filed on Feb. 21. Fowler said it includes $40 million for the Alexander-Cairo Port District for the planning, design and construction of a new river port.
The port terminal is located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers
Sen. Fowler said the construction will have a direct impact on employment figures, creating hundreds of jobs and boosting the Southern Illinois economy.
Several multi-billion dollar companies have expressed interest in the project, according to Fowler.
Those companies are waiting for an announcement that the terminal is moving forward, with the long-term expectations that the port will attract businesses and become a major transportation hub in the Midwest.
Sen. Fowler also said this is just a starting point and could be subject to change in the coming months as budget negotiations move forward.
