Railroad gates at 146 W and Rte 3 malfunctioning in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route in Union County, Illinois.
The railroad gates at 146 West and Route 3 are malfunctioning, according to Union County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The railroad has been notified.
As of 6:18 a.m., the gates have been malfunctioning for at least two hours.
An estimated time for repairs is unknown at this time.
The Union County Sheriffs Office requests traffic use an alternate route through Refuge Drive, Old Cape Road or State Forest Road.
