Pujol Named Dean of College of Education, Health and Human Studies at Southeast Missouri State University

“I would like to thank President Vargas and Provost Godard for the confidence they have shown in me. I also appreciate the support I have had from the faculty and staff of the college. This is a college with a very broad scope — seven academic departments plus multiple auxiliaries such as the Autism Center, University School for Young Children, and sponsorship of a charter school. This position poses some unique challenges and tremendous opportunities. Our college will continue to be dedicated to our mission which includes supporting, empowering, and engaging scholars and life-long learners equipped to transform lives and serve communities as educators, nurses, allied health, and social service professionals,” said Pujol.