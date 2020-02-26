Pujol Named Dean of College of Education, Health and Human Studies at Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The interim dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named dean of the college beginning March 1.
Dr. Joe Pujol was selected following a national search. He has been serving as interim dean since June 1 following the retirement of Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson.
The college comprises about 2,200 undergraduate majors in child and family studies; communication disorders; elementary, early and special education; kinesiology, nutrition and recreation; leadership, middle and secondary education; and nursing; and about 630 graduate students. The College offers 14 community-based service-learning centers providing assistance to individuals across the lifespan and is recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for continuous innovation in learning, teaching and school environment.
“I would like to thank President Vargas and Provost Godard for the confidence they have shown in me. I also appreciate the support I have had from the faculty and staff of the college. This is a college with a very broad scope — seven academic departments plus multiple auxiliaries such as the Autism Center, University School for Young Children, and sponsorship of a charter school. This position poses some unique challenges and tremendous opportunities. Our college will continue to be dedicated to our mission which includes supporting, empowering, and engaging scholars and life-long learners equipped to transform lives and serve communities as educators, nurses, allied health, and social service professionals,” said Pujol.
Prior to serving as interim dean, Pujol was chair of Southeast’s Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation.
Pujol joined the Southeast faculty in 1996 as an assistant professor of exercise science. He was promoted to associate professor in 2001 and professor in 2005. In 2003, he was appointed chair of the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation. In 2018, he became chair of Kinesiology, Nutrition, and Recreation after academic reorganization. During his time as chair, Pujol guided the department through the reaccreditation of athletic training, recreation and park administration, and physical education. The department received initial accreditation of sport management during his tenure, as well.
Pujol and his wife Kelley reside in Cape Girardeau. They have three daughters.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.