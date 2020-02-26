Papa John's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $417.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.
Papa John's expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.55 per share.
Papa John's shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZZA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZZA