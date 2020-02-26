Local watch parties for democratic debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been 24 years since Missouri chose a democratic candidate to be the next president and some Missourian’s are hoping this year will be different.
There were a couple watch parties tonight and local democrats said this is a way to prepare for the Missouri primary elections.
Democrat Emily Denlinger said it is helpful when people in Cape Girardeau can come together and show support for the candidates.
Kendra Eads another local democrat said she hopes this election season there will be more young people out voting.
Both these woman want people to do their research and hope to see a democrat in office.
“When you look at the big picture and national security and health care reform, I think all of this is going to come under a democratic leadership,” said Denlinger.
“Just find out what they are really about. Find out what their actual plans are that they have and just to sort of ignore those preconceived notions and read about what they are actually offering the country,” said Eads.
The Missouri Primary election is in just two weeks on March 10th.
