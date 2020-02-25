Light rain and snow possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a weak system move through the area overnight tonight and this will produce areas of light rain changing to light snow, especially across the northern half of the Heartland. Temperatures will cool down into the middle to upper 30s after midnight, so we are not anticipating much in the way of travel problems. The northern third of the Heartland could receive between a half inch and an inch of snow on grassy surfaces with up to a dusting possible form Dexter to Cape Girardeau to Shawneetown north. Lows tonight will range from near freezing in our northern counties to the upper 30s in are far southern counties.