Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two people who allegedly were with a Columbia teenager who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery are now charged with second-degree murder in his death. Justin Terrell Shelton and Gracie Dian Avery are charged in the death of 17-year-old Joseph Valention Taylor. Police say a homeowner fatally shot Taylor when he and Shelton broke into his home Feb. 5. Avery is accused of setting up a drug deal with the homeowner, and Taylor and Shelton planned to rob him. The homeowner told investigators he picked up a gun one of the intruders had put down and shot Taylor while Shelton fled.