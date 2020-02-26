KY 2422 closure in Graves Co. Feb 27

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 2422 in southern Graves County on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
February 26, 2020

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 2422 in southern Graves County on Thursday, Feb. 27.

KY 2422 will be closed at mile point 4.3 in-order to replace a cross drain.

The closure will be along KY 2422 East of Water Valley between Taylor Road and Wingo Road.

The closure should start around 8 a.m., Thursday, right after the morning school bus run.

KY 2422 is expected to reopen by about 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

There will be no marked detour.

