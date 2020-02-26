KY 2422 closure in Graves Co. Feb 27

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 2422 in southern Graves County on Thursday, Feb. 27.
KY 2422 will be closed at mile point 4.3 in-order to replace a cross drain.
The closure will be along KY 2422 East of Water Valley between Taylor Road and Wingo Road.
The closure should start around 8 a.m., Thursday, right after the morning school bus run.
KY 2422 is expected to reopen by about 3:30 p.m., Thursday.
There will be no marked detour.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
