Kelly High School students learn farm safety through film

Students at Kelly High School enjoyed popcorn, drinks and a movie this afternoon, all while learning about agriculture.
In celebration of National FFA week, a movie was screened in the gymnasium, about the dangers of grain bins.
Silo, a true story about an 18-year-old who gets trapped inside a grain bin and the tragic process to save him. Event organizers felt this was the perfect film to target students and the possible tragedies that agricultural communities face.
“It’s about farm safety. This is a rural community. There are a lot of students from farms or live close to farms, and we just want to make them aware of what can happen, if things go wrong,” said Jeff Scherer, an Agricultural teacher.
Event sponsors included, Southern Bank, Scott County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Service of Southeast Missouri and Representatives from Consolidated Grain and Barge who gave a power point presentation on safety principals and prevention techniques to students, should they ever get caught, inside a grain bin.
