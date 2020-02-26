Humane society to hold Power of Pawsitivity event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is hosting a Power of Pawsitivity dinner and comedy show this weekend.
The event will feature Buzz Sutherland for a 100% clean comedy performance.
The event will also feature a silent auction, games, and food from Tractors American Classic Grill.
Tracy Poston, Executive Director with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, said this event is the biggest of the year for the organization.
Overall they try to raise 80% of their operating budget of $700,000 with events and donations throughout the year.
"We rely on the community with the operating budged what it is and having to raise 80% of our funds," Poston said. "These type of events are what get us through the year. So we cannot do it without the community."
Doors open at the event at 5 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center on Saturday. Tickets are still available for the event.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call or stop by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
