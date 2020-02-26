Flurries/Rain this Morning

A cooler start with temps in the 30s and strong northwesterly winds making it feel like the 20s in some areas. Northern counties (Farmington, Mt. Vernon, Marion) could see some flurries/light snow this morning. Minor accumulations can occur on elevated and grassy surfaces. Southern counties (Paducah, Union City) could see light rain. Central counties (Cape Girardeau) more than likely will see some drizzle and maybe a few snowflakes. Overall, another cloudy day but very breezy with stronger winds gusts as high as 30mph. High temps will be cooler as well in the mid 30s to low 40s.