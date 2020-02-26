DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan, Mo., woman arrested for possession of child pornography.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control have arrested Rosemary H. Straughn, 29, of Doniphan, Mo.
Authorities arrested Straughn on Feb. 25 for possession of child pornography.
The arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.
On Feb. 24, the Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Straughn with possession of child pornography.
On Feb. 25, Straughn was contacted by troopers at her residence located on Route 3, in Doniphan, Mo. Straughn was arrested for possession of child pornography and a separate outstanding warrant, and she was taken to the Ripley County Jail.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.
The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
