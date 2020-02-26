Clouds and flurries move out of the area tonight

A chilly afternoon and evening expected, with light snow showers possible. Wind chills will be in the 20s for most of the day. Clouds will continue to break up as we move deeper in the late evening and overnight hours. That will set us up for a cold night, but a sunny start to your Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, with highs rebounding back into the 40s on Thursday. Still looking forward to a mainly dry weekend with warmer temperatures. Widespread 50s likely on Saturday with many areas hitting 60 degrees by Sunday. Sunday night through Tuesday look wet and stormy.