Cape Girardeau, Mo., police chase leads to the arrest of three from Scott City, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leads to the arrest of three.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, on Feb. 25, officers tired to stop a white Nissan Sentra near a business on Siemers.
The driver Charles D. Dobyns, 30, of Scott City, Mo., drove away at a high speed and would not stop for officers. Dobyns drove onto the interstate and led police through several streets and roadways for a long period of time before he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked in a ditch.
The Dobyns then ran from the vehicle but was caught by officers after a short time.
The he received minor injuries during the chase.
Dobyns, taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He has been charged with felony resisting arrest.
Dobyns is being held on a $15,000 cash only bond.
The passenger, Christina Marie Jones, 34, of Scott City, Mo., was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. She has been charged with felony possession of controlled substance. Jones is being held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.
The other passenger, Brandi Heffington, 32 of Scott City, Mo., was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. She was arrested on existing warrants through Cape Girardeau County and Bollinger County for passing bad checks. Heffington has a told bond of $1,800 cash or surety.
