Woman killed, gunman shot by police at Maryland Heights, Mo. Community Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV/KTVI/CBS/KFVS) - Authorities in Maryland Heights, Missouri are investigating a deadly shooting at a community center on Monday night, Feb. 24.
Dozens of emergency crews responded to the Maryland Heights Community Center after witnesses reported hearing numerous shots fired at the facility around 8:12 p.m.
A witness told reporters that when the gunfire rang out, people at the facility ran to hide in a closet in the fitness center.
"We heard about five to six shots go off and we started running toward the closet fitness room and dispersed throughout the closets, " said the witness.
According to Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson, a police officer was at the parking lot of the facility when the shooting occurred.
A woman came out of the building and told the officer that there was a man with a gun inside the community center and shots had been fired.
After calling for more police assistance, the officer entered the community center and confronted the gunman.
Chief Carson said the suspect fired several shots at the police officer and the officer shot back.
The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital. His medical condition is unknown.
During the investigation, officers found a that a woman had been shot and she died at the scene.
The name of the victim, suspect or officer have not been released.
Officials do not know the motive for the shooting.
“I believe the action of our police officer where actually very heroic," said Chief Carson. "Again he immediately went inside the community center and confronted the gunman.”
At approximately 10 a.m. Chief Carson said he will hold a news conference to give an update on the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.