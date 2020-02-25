What you need to know Feb. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Areas of patchy fog accompanied by mist will be the biggest impacts through the morning hours.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures max out in the 40s to 50s by the afternoon.
Expect another very cloudy day with drizzle and smaller chances of isolated rain.
Tonight, light rain will increase across the Heartland. As colder air reaches our northwestern counties near Mt. Vernon, Illinois and Farmington, Missouri there will likely be a transition over into flurries/light snow by Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be above freezing so there should be little to no impact, but a dusting on elevated surfaces can’t be ruled out if there is a small heavier snow shower.
We will dry out and stay cool for the second half of the week. However, a big warm up is on the way near the end of the weekend into next week.
- One local advocate for abused women called the Weinstein verdict a huge step in the right direction.
- A Cape Girardeau, man has been charged after a police chase leads to a crash.
- A fire at a business in Gideon, Missouri is being investigated at suspicious.
- The next time Sikeston residents want to celebrate with fireworks, they’ll notice some changes.
A California family cloned its brave, beloved dog.
Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will launch a delivery service across the country.
