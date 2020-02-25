SIU to offer free dental day for children

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will hold its annual “Give Kids a Smile Day” on Friday, March 27.
The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the SIU Carbondale Community Dental Center, which is west of Banterra Center.
The free dental care is provided by the university’s Dental Hygiene Program.
Children from infants to 14-years-old, who do not receive or have access to regular dental care, will receive the following dental services:
- Dental examinations
- X-rays
- Cleanings
- Fluoride treatments
- Sealants
- Fillings
- Simple extractions (under special circumstances)
- Suggest a ‘dental home’ for patients if there is a need for additional treatment
Organizers said children can register the day of the event, but appointments are preferred.
To make an appointment, contact the SIU Carbondale Community Dental Center at 618-453-8826 and specify the visit is for “Give Kids a Smile Day.”
This is the 18th year for the program.
According to SIU, the free dental care day for children began in 2003 and served approximately 50 children. The program has now grown to an average of 240 children.
Approximately 100 students and 16 faculty from the dental hygiene program, along with volunteer dentists and hygienists, will provide the free care.
