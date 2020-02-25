Misty and Foggy Morning

Areas of patchy fog accompanied by mist will be the biggest impacts through the morning hours. Temperatures starting off in the 40s and will max out in the id 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Expect another very cloudy day with drizzle and smaller chances of isolated rain.
Tonight, light rain will increase across the Heartland. As colder air reaches our northwestern counties near Mt. Vernon, IL and Farmington, MO there will likely be a transition over into flurries/light snow by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing so there should be little to no impact, but a dusting on elevated surfaces can’t be ruled out if there is a small heavier snow shower.
We dry out and stay cool for the second half of the week. However, a big warm up is on the way near the end of the weekend into next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.