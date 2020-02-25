Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL Labs

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Several states have launched a bipartisan investigation of JUUL Labs.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25 that Missouri has joined 39 other states in the investigation.
They are looking into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including targeting of youth.
“Ensuring that Missourians, especially our kids and teenagers, are protected is an integral part of my job as Attorney General. With this multi-state investigation, we will be looking closely into JUUL’s marketing practices, specifically relating to younger consumers,” said Attorney General Schmitt.
State officials said vaping is skyrocketing nationally, while traditional cigarette use has plummeted among youth.
The National Youth Tobacco Survey found more than 5 million youth reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million just one year prior.
That study was conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control in 2019.
In 2019, according to the Center for Disease Control, one in four high school students said they use vaping products.
