Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-KANSAS
Court awards $1.5M to Kansas man wrongfully convicted
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit was granted more than $1.5 million in compensation under the state's mistaken-conviction statute. The Kansas attorney general's office said Monday that Lamonte McIntyre of Kansas City, Kansas, also received a certificate of innocence as part of a resolution of a mistaken-conviction lawsuit filed last year. McIntyre was 17 in 1994 when he was arrested for the killings of 21-year-old Doniel Quinn and 34-year-old Donald Ewing, even though no physical evidence or motive tied him to the crimes.
MARIJUANA LAWS-KANSAS
Kansas lawmakers reject lower penalties on pot possession
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators aren't ready to declare that marijuana possession never should be a felony. A House committee rejected proposals Monday to lower penalties for third-time offenders and to release others from prison. The Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee voted 7-4 against a bill to make possessing marijuana a misdemeanor, no matter how many times someone was convicted. Current Kansas law says a third conviction is a felony punishable by up to 14 months in prison, though offenders often receive probation. The bill also initially said offenders now in prison for marijuana possession would be released, but the committee removed that provision.
MISSING BOY-HOAX
Sheriff: Claim to be Kansas boy missing since 1999 is a hoax
EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — A sheriff says social media claims that a man was a Kansas boy missing since 1999 are a hoax. On Saturday night, a person claiming to be Adam Herrman began tweeting and two videos appeared on YouTube. Herrman vanished from mobile home near Towanda in 1999. Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said Monday that 24-year-old Stephen Chadwick Smith made the posts. He worked briefly at the Butler County Jail a few years ago. The Wichita Eagle reports Smith refused to be interviewed by authorities. Herzet said the Butler County Attorney told him Smith cannot currently be prosecuted for a crime for his posts.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Ex-Kansas Gov. Colyer endorses Rep. Marshall in Senate race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer has endorsed western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall for the state's open Senate seat. The announcement Monday came with some Republicans still fearing a repeat of Colyer's narrow primary loss in 2018 to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach. Colyer said during a news conference that “you're starting to see a consolidation of people” behind Marshall. Kobach defeated Colyer by 343 votes in a seven-candidate primary for governor in 2018 and lost the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly. That's sparked fears among some Republicans that Kobach could win the Senate primary and put a normally safe seat in play.
AP-KS-KANSAS COUNTIES-LAX CYBER SECURITY
Kansas counties' websites may lack security against hackers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas counties'websites may be at risk as they lack basic protocols that make it easier for hackers to impersonate websites. Out of 105 counties, only eight of them have websites ending in .gov, a domain extension only government officials can control, and 60 counties' URLs start with “http” rather than the more secure "https." Security concerns have become more prominent as local governments have become frequent targets in ransomware, where hackers hold data hostage in exchange for money. According to KCUR-FM, experts say it could be a serious concern for smaller governments during a time of increasing cyberattacks.
FOSTER CARE RUNAWAYS-RAPE
Man arrested in rape of 18-year-old foster care runaway
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been arrested in the rape an 18-year-old after she ran away from a foster home with a 12-year-old. Police Officer Paul Cruz announced the arrest of 41-year-old Willie Green in a news release Sunday. He also was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of contributing to a child's misconduct by sheltering and concealing a runaway. His bond is set at $200,000. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney. Police said that officers responded Tuesday night to an emergency call where the 18-year-old reported that she had been raped.
BROTHER KILLED
18-year-old arrested in killing of his 21-year-old brother
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in the deadly shooting of his brother in Wichita. Records show that Idriys Norwood of Wichita has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, 21-year-old Isreal Norwood. Bond is set at $75,000. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney. Police said in a news release that Isreal Norwood was taken to a hospital Feb. 16 with a gunshot wound and died. Idriys Norwood and a 17-year-old brother also were in the vehicle. Police said Idriys Norwood fled from the hospital on foot and was located later by officers. Police said family members had been uncooperative.
RAW MILK
Kansas legislators contemplate raw milk ban, warning labels
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering blocking the sale of raw milk or requiring farmers to include warning labels on packaging after the state abandoned a law prohibiting farmers from advertising raw milk outside their farm. The Wichita Eagle reports that the state stopped enforcing the ban after Shepherd’s Gate Dairy operators Mark and Coraleen Bunner filed a lawsuit in opposition of the 1967 law in October. Pasteurized milk undergoes a heating process to kill pathogens. The Food and Drug Administration says raw milk that comes straight from a cow or goat is much more likely to carry salmonella, E. coli and other bacteria.