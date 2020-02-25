Job fair to be held in Ullin, Ill.

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is set to hold a community and student job fair on Wednesday, March 18.
The Annual Career Fair will be held on the main campus of the college in Ullin, Illinois from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
The event is free and open to the public.
More than 30 employers will be attending the fair to meet with potential employees.
Attendees are asked to bring resumes, dress professional and to be prepared to be interviewed by potential employers.
For more information on the career fair, contact Career Services Coordinator, Leslie Cornelious-Weldon at 618-634-3337 or by email.
