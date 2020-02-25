Jackson Co., Ill. recognized as StormReady

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - To be called “StormReady," a community must meet a specific level of hazardous weather operations readiness.
According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, Kentucky, Jackson County, Illinois has achieved that level.
To recognize this achievement, National Weather Service and Kentucky Emergency Management officials will officially accredit Jackson County, Illinois.
A ceremony will be held to make it official.
Officials said the ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Murphysboro, Illinois.
