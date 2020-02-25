Fruitland firefighters put out vehicle fire, thank drivers for using caution

Fruitland firefighters put out vehicle fire, thank drivers for using caution
They said there was minimal damage to the vehicle because the 911 call came in quickly and the firefighters worked aggressively. (Source: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District)
By Jasmine Adams | February 25, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, Feb. 24 around 6:11 a.m. Fruitland, Missouri firefighters were called to a vehicle fire.

This was at the 3900 block of State Highway C

Firefighters said when they got to scene they worked to put out the flames caused by a large amount of debris and hay material.

The items were caught in the driveline and underbelly of the vehicle, according to fire officials.

Firefighters thanked the drivers who traveled near the scene. Officials said the drivers used extreme caution, followed directions of those directing traffic and traveled at very slow speeds.

Officials posted their thanks to the drivers to Facebook

Posted by Fruitland Area Fire Protection District on Monday, February 24, 2020

